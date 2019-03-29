UCLA freshman Shareef O’Neal announced this week, that he has been medically cleared to return less than four months removed from heart surgery. O’Neal was sidelined for his first year in Westwood due to a heart ailment, discovered during preseason workouts, that required surgery.

The son of Hall of Fame legend Shaquille O’Neal made the announcement on social media and posted a video of him already hitting the treadmill in preparation for next season.

SSJREEF IS OFFICIALLY CLEARED pic.twitter.com/PRRqCLjlYA — Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) March 26, 2019

“I wanna thank the people who stuck with me throughout this all,” he wrote on Twitter. “This was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to overcome … I couldn’t have done it without the support I got from all of you.”

O’Neal sat out his freshman season at UCLA after doctors discovered an issue with his heart during a preseason checkup. The surgery was expected to fix the problem and allow him to play at full strength in the future, and it sounds like he will be ready to play his sophomore year at UCLA.

O’Neal will remain enrolled in classes and on the men’s basketball team during this redshirt year,” UCLA said in a statement at the time. “The UCLA men’s basketball program completely supports Shareef and his family as he gets this issue resolved.”

O’Neal, 19, was the No. 41 prospect in the class of 2018, according to 247Sports.