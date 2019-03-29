Yesterday it was reported Tekashi 6ix9ine’s former manager, Kifano “Shotti” Jordan, pleaded guilty to two counts of federal weapons charge. The report was released by the United States Department of Justice.

Jordan is a high ranking member of the Nine Trey Bloods. He managed 6ix9ine and was instrumental in his rise to fame in just a short year. In December, the “Fefe” rapper was arrested and pleaded guilty to nine counts of weapons and drugs charges back in Feburary. In order to shorten his sentence, 6ix9ine complied with the courts. It was reported that he spilled the beans on his former associates and all of their activity. Prior to his arrest, the rainbow colored hair rapper, fired his entire team in an attempt to disassociate himself with Tr3way. As a result, Shotti isn’t 6ix9ine’s biggest fan at the moment.

The Tr3way CEO planned to “violate” the 22 year-old rapper. He recently spoke to Tekashi’s former DJ, Punch, during a call from jail.

“He broke every code and every rule out this motherf***er. He’s an ungrateful rat bastard, man,” said Shotti about his former artist.

According to Hiphop N more, Shotti seemed like he is in good spirits, despite his guilty plea. The full conversation has since been deleted from Youtube, but more information can be found about the case here.