Much anticipation has been brewing since last May when the campaign to co-name the northwest corner of 126th Street & Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd. in Harlem as “Allah, Justice & The Five Percenters Square” began. This Saturday afternoon that vision finally comes to fruition when the unveiling ceremony is conducted at the very same location.

A number of prominent people are set to speak, which are primarily some founding members of the Five Percent Nation, including Rasul-Rafiq, Omala Earth, First Born ABG and others who were present from 1964 to 1969; the formative years of the Black cultural phenomenon known as Allah’s 5%. They’ll discuss Allah and Justice’s social influences regarding inner-city youth during that era.

Allah, who is the founder of the 5% Nation, and his “main man” Justice will have their physical family members present at the unveiling namely Kenya Smith, Clarence Smith Jr. & Elijah Howell, who is Old Man Justice’s son. They all will speak from the relatives’ perspective.

Urban music legends DJ Marley Marl, DJ Kool Herc, Popa Wu, Rakim Allah, Brand Nubian, dead prez, The Force MDs, TaharQa Aleem, and several others are confirmed and will speak about the Five Percenters’ contributions to the Hip-Hop culture.

Also confirmed to attend are Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr., Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, Mayor Lindsay aide Sid Davidoff, and others.

After the actual unveiling of the sign, a reception will be conducted at Allah School In Mecca, located at 2122 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd., where more official history about the Nation will be discussed by other original Gods & Earths, as well as some highly influential Hip-Hop artists.

A segment of the program is devoted to some of the younger Five Percenters, who will be heavily influenced as they mature into adulthood. Afterward, some of the elder Gods & Earths will receive commemorative rewards for their decades-long contributions.

“Allah and Justice’s influence is undeniable, it has effected every segment of society,”

contends Mal’akiy 17 Allah, a.k.a. KOS 5 Allah, who’s spearheading this campaign. “Our impact has been so profound that it’s still being felt globally more than five decades later.”

Preparations are being made to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Allah The Father’s assassination, which will be recognized June 7th -9th @ the Allah School In Mecca during the Annual Science Fair And Educational Show & Prove.

– written by Ice Pick Slim 17