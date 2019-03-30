As a follow-up to the graduation-geared Air Jordan 11 we saw last year, Jordan Brand is now applying the “Cap and Gown” theme to the highly popular Air Jordan 13 model for the Class of 2019 to enjoy.

The black patent leather look makes a return for this iteration as well, this time taking over the quilted side panel. The rest is balanced out with a smooth tonal suede construction, making for a completely blacked-out color scheme that will look perfect going across a stage to receive that well-deserved diploma. The signature hologram emblem is traded out for a shiny black version, and the design is completely further with a translucent outsole and matching laces.

If congrats are in order for you or a future alumni in your life, pick up the Air Jordan 13 “Cap and Gown” when it drops on April 27 for $200 USD. Peep the early preview below:

Images: HanZuYing (@hanzuying)