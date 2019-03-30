Kari Faux is getting ready to see all her fans on the HELP WANTED Tour. The tour is in support of her CRY 4 HELP EP.

Kari will head out across the entire United States and take a brief stop in Canada on the tour. Tickets are onsite now for all 12 dates, which include Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Houston.

Kari recently took over SXSW where she was one of the must-see acts during the festival, including a set at The FADER Fort, which became a favorite among festival goers.

Check out her full dates below and grab her latest EP here.

5/21 – Dallas, TX – The Cambridge Room @ House of Blues

5/22 – Little Rock, AR – Ron Robinson Theater

5/23 – Houston, TX – Upstairs at White Oak Music Hall

5/26 – Atlanta, GA – Aisle 5

5/27 – Washington, DC – Songbyrd

5/28 – Boston, MA – Great Scott

5/29 – Brooklyn, NY – Baby’s All Right

5/31 – Toronto, ON – Radio

6/2 – Minneapolis, MN – Loring

6/5 – Santa Ana, CA – La Santa

6/7 – Oakland, CA – The New Parish

6/9 – Los Angeles, CA – Moroccan Lounge