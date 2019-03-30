Kristaps Porzingis has left the New York Knicks but still has issues in the Big Apple as he is being investigated for an alleged rape by the NYPD.

The New York Post brings the news of the investigation of KP after a woman told police about the reported attack on Thursday. The alleged rape took place over a year ago and the delay in reporting the incident is due to the belief of receiving a payment of $68,000 to remain quiet. That price has been deemed as a method of extortion by Porzingis and his attorney Roland G. Riopelle.

“We are aware of the complaint that was made against Mr. Porzingis on Friday and unequivocally deny the allegations. We made a formal referral to federal law enforcement on Dec. 20, 2018, based on the accuser’s extortionate demands. We also alerted the National Basketball Association months ago, and they are aware of the ongoing investigation of the accuser by federal law enforcement. We cannot comment further on an ongoing federal investigation. Please refer any questions to the Federal Bureau of Investigation or the National Basketball Association.” – Attorney Roland Riopelle

The incident reportedly occurred the same night that Porzingis tore his ACL, in February of 2018. The woman was said to be invited to the Mavs star’s apartment where the alleged rape occurred. When the star forward was being traded to the Dallas Mavericks the Knicks let the Mavericks know about the allegations.