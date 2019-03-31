While the “Cap and Gown” 13s we got a look at yesterday were satisfying enough, Jordan Brand is gearing up for a full range of Summer 2019 releases that will begin arriving as early as next weekend with the highly-anticipated OG Air Jordan 14 colorway.

The “White/University Red” 14s will kick off the roundup of releases for the shoe’s 20th anniversary. Fans quickly were drawn to the abstract design of the silhouette, which is said to be inspired by Michael Jordan’s love for luxury sports cars. The OG hangtags and packaging will also be included in this release, making this one truly feel like a retro drop. Another pair of 14s will arrive closer to the start of summer, opting for a “University Gold” upper (seen above) and accents styled in the brand’s classic “Carbon Fiber” detailing. In addition to the previously mentioned Air Jordan 13 “Cap and Gown,” the other sneakers in this collection include a Ray Allen-themed Air Jordan 7, inspired by the 23rd anniversary of his Milwaukee Bucks draft, a “Reflections of a Champion” set that includes the signature sneakers MJ wore during his first three championships — the AJ6, AJ7 and AJ8, respectively — and finally a colorful set of Air Jordan 4s boasting a complete Flyknit update. Looks like yet another season of the Jumpman for sure.

Take a look below to see the full list of Jordan Brand Summer 2019 sneakers and their release dates, which will all be available via Nike SNKRS and select retailers.



Images: Nike News