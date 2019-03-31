The Chicago White Sox and the rest of Major League Baseball are off to the races in the start of the 2019 season. Sparking the excitement of fans, Black Ink Crew: Chicago’s Ryan Henry and his 9Mag Tattoo team helped celebrate the forthcoming home opener by giving free tattoos to fans.

Opening the doors to his recently revealed new shop, fans of the White Sox poured into the building for tattoos that pay homage to their Southside crew.

The free tattoos from 9Mag are the latest Chicago intersection of sports and tattoo culture. Throughout the sessions, Ryan expressed how honored he was for his hometown baseball squad to choose his shop out of the many options of the city.

You can check out the photos from the event below.