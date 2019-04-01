adidas is investing a lot into the revamped Nite Jogger silhouette, already launching a city-themed Jet Set Pack and a “Nite Goods” capsule drop in just the past week. Now, the Three Stripes is prepping for a new set of spring colorways to start the month of April off with.

Four new Nite Jogger options are introduced in this release, each adding an extra boost of freshness to the reflective accents that give the shoe its appeal. The color theme sticks to tonal grey and sea green vibes, in addition to minor hits of orange seen throughout. The construction of the silhouette is as light as these hues would suggest, packing in nylon ripstop, soft mesh knit and suede overlays on the upper and a signature BOOST midsole for ultimate comfort & performance. The hi-vis reflective detailing gives you the option to stunt from dusk til dawn, so make sure these are definitely in your rotation this season.

Pick up the new Spring 2019 adidas Nite Jogger colorways for $130 USD beginning April 11 at select retailers worldwide and online.