The global entertainment world are all taken aback by the sudden death of Nipsey Hussle. Social media erupted with conspiracy theories immediately after he was pronounced dead.

In 2018 the rapper announced that he was working on a documentary shedding light on Dr. Sebi’s infamous trial where he proved that he found the cure for AIDS. The clip of his interview on The Breakfast Club almost immediately surfaced the web.

“This isn’t a coincidence! Nipsey Hussle was working on a documentary that will narrate Dr. Sebi’s Trial in 1985. Dr. Sebi claimed that he could cure AIDS & was allegedly executed by way of U.S. Medical Corporations because his AIDS remedy would take away from their own profits,” one Twitter user wrote.

Many others began making a correlation between Nip’s death and Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes’ death, who also suddenly died in Honduras after publicly supporting the holistic doctor.

The conspiracy theories certainly makes it more difficult to make sense of this tragic situation, especially because there are also clips of Nip hypothetically speaking on getting killed for the documentary in past interviews.

Our prayers are with his family and loved ones. Nipsey Hussle was definitely deeper than rap.