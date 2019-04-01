The global entertainment world are all taken aback by the sudden death of Nipsey Hussle. Social media erupted with conspiracy theories immediately after he was pronounced dead.

In 2018 the rapper announced that he was working on a documentary shedding light on Dr. Sebi’s infamous trial where he proved that he found the cure for AIDS. The clip of his interview on The Breakfast Club almost immediately surfaced the web.

This isn’t a coincidence! Nipsey Hussle was working on a documentary that will narrate Dr. Sebi’s Trial in 1985. Dr. Sebi claimed that he could cure AIDS & was allegedly executed by way of U.S. Medical Corporations because his AIDS remedy would take away from their own profits. pic.twitter.com/rqrvaeSbAi — Jared Sawyer Jr. (@JaredSawyerJr) April 1, 2019

“This isn’t a coincidence! Nipsey Hussle was working on a documentary that will narrate Dr. Sebi’s Trial in 1985. Dr. Sebi claimed that he could cure AIDS & was allegedly executed by way of U.S. Medical Corporations because his AIDS remedy would take away from their own profits,” one Twitter user wrote.

Many others began making a correlation between Nip’s death and Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes’ death, who also suddenly died in Honduras after publicly supporting the holistic doctor.

The conspiracy theories certainly makes it more difficult to make sense of this tragic situation, especially because there are also clips of Nip hypothetically speaking on getting killed for the documentary in past interviews.

Nipsey said “If they kill me for this documentary yall better ride”. pic.twitter.com/nwdHj12g4G — Tauge.P (@Ryder_____) April 1, 2019

Our prayers are with his family and loved ones. Nipsey Hussle was definitely deeper than rap.

Dr. Sebi, the only self-educated man who cured AIDS and much more. Yet, these so called “educated” doctor with all these diplomas try to “treat” your sickness. I wish i could finish that doc nipsey, i wish! 😤 pic.twitter.com/C2WiQHh9he — NUMAAN (@itsnumaan) April 1, 2019

Look into Dr Sebi curing HIV

Nipsey hussle was making a documentary on the pharmaceutical industry being worth billions and he was going to expose the government for having no cure now he dead #StayWoke #nipseyhustle pic.twitter.com/Z71oChggX0 — Shaq (@nyc_shaq) April 1, 2019

“They killed Dr Sebi he was teaching health. I f*** with Rick Ross cause he’s teaching wealth. I dropped out of school, Imma teach myself. Made my first mil on my own, I don’t need your help.” — Nipsey Hussle, Blue laces 2 pic.twitter.com/Ae3EtUbC0e — Afaq 🇵🇰 (@Afaqnfb) April 1, 2019

Don’t let the media fool you that’s some government shit over the Dr. Sebi documentary man!! If it was over gang shit they would’ve gotten him a long time ago, nipsey wasn’t hard to find. #NipseyHussleForever 🙏🏽 — Wu(Jedi) (@TheUsualNinja) April 1, 2019

The legendary Nipsey Hussle was about to release a very controversial documentary about Dr. Sebi, the man who claimed to have cured Aids, cancer and other diseases. Also Nipsey Hussle was doing a lot for the community and for the youth. He created several businesses #NipseyHussle pic.twitter.com/uVAggFjDSV — UrbanProducerAwards (@awards_urban) April 1, 2019

Dr Sebi declared he cured 13 of his patients suffering from for AIDS, won his case against the US govt then died mysteriously. Nipsey chose to air a documentary on him, now he too is dead. Do you smell a conspiracy? pic.twitter.com/RSQd7h3T0v — #TotalGossips (@total_gossips) April 1, 2019

When an old man dies a library burns to the ground

-afrikan proverb #DrSebi #NipseyHussle pic.twitter.com/H3OTklayb5 — Chilly the Messiah (@Mbuyise71518967) April 1, 2019

The government when they saw MLK giving black people a voice, Tupac ending mass black on black gang violence, and Nipsey Hussle making a documentary about Dr. Sebi pic.twitter.com/G10Am64KTj — ᴬʰʰʰ ᵍᵒᵒ ᶜʳᵃᶻʸ ᵃʰʰʰ ᵍᵒᵒ ˢᵗᵘᵖᶦᵈ (@lilaltoidfyb) April 1, 2019