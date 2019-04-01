Hip-Hop has lost one of its elite soldiers.

What an unexpected way to start a new month. Nipsey Hussle was gunned down outside of his clothing store in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon. The Grammy-nominated rapper was shot multiple times, along with 2 other victims, who survived. Hussle, who was born, Ermias Asghedom, posted a tweet an hour before his untimely demise.

“Having strong enemies is a blessing.”

This tragedy struck the spirits and souls of the Hip-Hop community. On the East Coast, the Millenium Tour made its stop in Newark, NJ. A number of artists including Mario and B2k stopped in the middle of their performances to pay respects to the West Coast legend.

Funkmaster Flex snuck into Prudential Arena to rock the crowd for 15 minutes. In the middle of the set, he asked the crowd to “keep their lights on” in honor of the Victory Lap rapper.

Lloyd, Ashanti and Ja Rule paid respects to Nispey as well. Lloyd was featured on both his first album and mixtape. From East to West coast, many gathered to remember our fallen soldier. The LA native was an adamant advocate in his community and continued to work to reform the youth. He was scheduled to meet with Roc Nation and the LAPD commissioner today. Rest in Paradise, Nipsey Hussle.