The Hip-Hop and Black communities are completely floored by the untimely death of Nipsey Hussle.
The Victory Lap rapper was fatally shot in front of his store in Los Angeles. There haven’t been any arrests made but news outlets suggested that this was gang-related, meanwhile, your beloved conspiracy theorists are suggesting that the government planned his demise due to his forthcoming documentary about Dr. Sebi.
People who didn’t even know the rapper are moved by his death and his peers have spoken out on social media. His girlfriend and baby’s mother, Lauren London, hasn’t made any public comments yet but our thoughts and prayers are with her and Nipsey Hussle’s family.
Check out a couple of Nip’s friends and loved ones react to his passing below:
I actually don’t believe this … like I can’t accept it. you taught me so much, 6 years ago u rented a spot Miami to wrk out of for 2 weeks . I learned so much from u in 2 days of talking to u . Last year u recorded a half finished verse on “connection” and u fell asleep on the floor of the studio exhausted from wrk and u still decided to let your nigga hold the couch .. it’s shit like that I’ll never forget . Your attitude an outlook on life is unmatched and will never be captured in its entirety by anyone but you . I’m broken about this . They always kill the good ones ! Goodbye my brother . This is fucking horrible .We love you Nip #SIPTheMarathonDontStop
RIP to a true Black superhero. He was always kickin knowledge and empowering his community and people. THANK YOU for always droppin gems on us youngins and leaving us with wise words that'll last forever. One of the realest people I've ever encountered. RIP NIPSEY HUSSLE 😢😢PRAYERS FOR HIS FAMILY 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
Fuck. My whole energy is just at a low right now hearing this. We just linked for the first time in years and said we were gonna do a new song this summer cause it had been too long. You were having the best run and I was so happy watching from distance fam nobody ever talks down on your name you were a real one to your people and to the rest of us. I’m only doing this here cause I want the world to know I saw you as a man of respect and a don. Rest easy my g.
Rolled down my window 12 years ago on Crenshaw & Slauson as you handed me your demo & said “Chuck, don’t frisbee my shit homie… give a young nigga a ear”. From that day to letting you open up for me on tour & us going around the world together, creating a bond & watching your growth to today…… Murdered my friend in front of his own store on a Sunday at that !!! After just talking to you on the phone just last night about the Dr. Sebi documentary, family, the kids & how we were both bout to f&$k the summer up with this music, the world loses a true king. A man that was truly about everything he spoke & stood up for all that he believed in. I keep seeing your name in these headlines bro, but it seems unreal to me…. like, I just cannot believe you gone !!!! I love you….. I’m really broken & saddened by the fact they did this to you SMMFH !!!!! I can only imagine what your family is going through right now… This was not how your life on earth was supposed to end !!!!!!!! They don’t even make friends like you no more…… @nipseyhussle 🙏🏾 & in LA, at his own store ?!?!? A store & business he put there for his people ?!?!? Los Angeles, how we let this happen ?!?!?!?!? I’m ashamed of you right now !!!!! Can’t even live out ya whole life in this city no more… this shit right here is just krazy to me !!!!!!!!!!!! #RestInPeaceNip can’t even fuckin believe it’s actually your name attached to all these REST IN PEACE posts !!!!! SMFH
— Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) April 1, 2019
You were about something..positive and for your community in every chance you had to speak..and because of that You inspired millions..millions who will uphold your legacy forever. rest amongst the stars. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/7gZ795wcQT
— Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) April 1, 2019
Nipsey you a legend. I respect and admire your career path and what you did for the neighborhood. My heart broke today when I saw the news. I’m praying for your loved ones. This was sposed to be the year we got one in. God had bigger plans for you 🙏🏿
— J. Cole (@JColeNC) April 1, 2019
Real one after real one smh R.I.P Nipsey the solid morals you stood on and your legacy will last 4L!!
— Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) April 1, 2019
Me Spitta and Nip was all sleepin on couches when we linked up. This shit got me super sad.
— Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) April 1, 2019