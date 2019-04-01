The Hip-Hop and Black communities are completely floored by the untimely death of Nipsey Hussle.

The Victory Lap rapper was fatally shot in front of his store in Los Angeles. There haven’t been any arrests made but news outlets suggested that this was gang-related, meanwhile, your beloved conspiracy theorists are suggesting that the government planned his demise due to his forthcoming documentary about Dr. Sebi.

People who didn’t even know the rapper are moved by his death and his peers have spoken out on social media. His girlfriend and baby’s mother, Lauren London, hasn’t made any public comments yet but our thoughts and prayers are with her and Nipsey Hussle’s family.

Check out a couple of Nip’s friends and loved ones react to his passing below:

Prayers to @laurenlondon and her family 💙🙏🏽

Rolled down my window 12 years ago on Crenshaw & Slauson as you handed me your demo & said “Chuck, don’t frisbee my shit homie… give a young nigga a ear”. From that day to letting you open up for me on tour & us going around the world together, creating a bond & watching your growth to today…… Murdered my friend in front of his own store on a Sunday at that !!! After just talking to you on the phone just last night about the Dr. Sebi documentary, family, the kids & how we were both bout to f&$k the summer up with this music, the world loses a true king. A man that was truly about everything he spoke & stood up for all that he believed in. I keep seeing your name in these headlines bro, but it seems unreal to me…. like, I just cannot believe you gone !!!! I love you….. I’m really broken & saddened by the fact they did this to you SMMFH !!!!! I can only imagine what your family is going through right now… This was not how your life on earth was supposed to end !!!!!!!! They don’t even make friends like you no more…… @nipseyhussle 🙏🏾 & in LA, at his own store ?!?!? A store & business he put there for his people ?!?!? Los Angeles, how we let this happen ?!?!?!?!? I’m ashamed of you right now !!!!! Can’t even live out ya whole life in this city no more… this shit right here is just krazy to me !!!!!!!!!!!! #RestInPeaceNip can’t even fuckin believe it’s actually your name attached to all these REST IN PEACE posts !!!!! SMFH

