The Hip-Hop and Black communities are completely floored by the untimely death of Nipsey Hussle.

The Victory Lap rapper was fatally shot in front of his store in Los Angeles. There haven’t been any arrests made but news outlets suggested that this was gang-related, meanwhile, your beloved conspiracy theorists are suggesting that the government planned his demise due to his forthcoming documentary about Dr. Sebi.

People who didn’t even know the rapper are moved by his death and his peers have spoken out on social media. His girlfriend and baby’s mother, Lauren London, hasn’t made any public comments yet but our thoughts and prayers are with her and Nipsey Hussle’s family.

Check out a couple of Nip’s friends and loved ones react to his passing below:

You were about something..positive and for your community in every chance you had to speak..and because of that You inspired millions..millions who will uphold your legacy forever. rest amongst the stars. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/7gZ795wcQT — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) April 1, 2019

Nipsey you a legend. I respect and admire your career path and what you did for the neighborhood. My heart broke today when I saw the news. I’m praying for your loved ones. This was sposed to be the year we got one in. God had bigger plans for you 🙏🏿 — J. Cole (@JColeNC) April 1, 2019

Real one after real one smh R.I.P Nipsey the solid morals you stood on and your legacy will last 4L!! — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) April 1, 2019