Yvonne Orji and Jay Ellis may have unknowingly spilled all the tea about Issa Rae’s rumored engagement to her longtime boyfriend Louis Diame.

The Insecure co-stars were at the red carpet at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards, and they spoke to Entertainment Tonight, about how they found out about the engagement.

“We’re very excited for her,” Orji said. “We all found out in different ways because we’re all on different text chains,” Ellis added. “We talk at different times, so we all found out at different times in different ways.”

Engagement rumors began swirling last week when Issa Rae graced the cover of Essence Magazine and she was notably spotted with a rock on her ring finger. A couple reports suggested that Issa was spotted on multiple occasions without the ring after the cover was published, however, she was seen rocking it during Mardi Gras which is when she did the Essence photoshoot.

Whether or not they got the approval, we thank Orji and Ellis for spreading the great news.