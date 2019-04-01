LeBron James first season with the Los Angeles Lakers is over after he and the team agreed to shut down his play for the rest of the season. His vacation from basketball will carry through Team USA’s hoop sessions in 2019, however, he has not closed the door on competing in the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo.

“Yeah, that’s a possibility. It depends on how I feel. I love the Olympics,” James said to Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

If King James does play it would be his fourth appearance in the Olympics, following trips in 2004, 2008 and 2012 bringing him two gold and one bronze medals.

Along with rest, LeBron will miss this summer’s games due to the production of Space Jam 2. Nearing the shut down of his games for the season, King James shared a message with Laker Nation that the struggles of this year will not last forever. The new Lakers season has essentially started as they are assessing who may be on next year’s roster, reportedly are fielding coaching candidates and have their eyes set on the NBA Draft and the free agency period that follows shortly after.