After giving an early lookbook preview last month, Justin Timberlake and Levi’s officially launch the next range of apparel under the collaborative Fresh Leaves line.

The new offering for SS19 incorporates many facets of JT’s southern Memphis roots, like graphic tees that will remind natives of the old East End Park Zippin Pippin rollercoaster, or a Trucker jacket that embodies a vintage vibe that his musical idols like Elvis Presley or Isaac Hayes might’ve worn in their heyday. Other standouts include 502TM taper jeans, hoodies, short-sleeved button ups and a few camo offerings that prove without a doubt that the Man of the Woods crooner is just as stylish as he is talented when it comes to rocking a stadium arena.

Shop the Levi’s x Justin Timberlake SS19 Fresh Leaves Collection right now at Levi’s retail locations and online. Peep more lookbook images starring JT and product shots of the entire set below: