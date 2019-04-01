As proven throughout history in America, whenever one of the descendants from the Africans brought to America present a form of a solution to the problems plaguing Black people in this country, they are immediately attacked and some have even had their lives taken from them in cold blood.
Many believe that this is the case of Nipsey Hussle, who was shot and killed in LA yesterday. Celebrities such as Nick Cannon and even St. Louis rap veteran Chingy are solid in their beliefs that Hussle, who was killed at age 33, had his life taken because of his unwavering work to uncover the work and the circumstances surrounding the death of world renowned natural healer Dr. Sebi in a tell a documentary.
See Chingy, Cannnon and others’ input on the untimely death of this Los Angeles King.
And the Lord said, “Job well done my son..” @nipseyhussle King this is how I want to remember you! Laughing! Smiling! I ain’t slept yet, thinking about our conversations! Real ones from a real one! And I’m gonna say this only for the real ones to recognize. Where you left off, we gonna carry one! It’s a MARATHON, so I’m picking up the baton! Because they can’t kill us all! Spiritual Warfare is REAL and in full effect. And now your Spirit is protecting your community eternally! Your words, your steps, your walk always was and always will be SOLID! Now, Your message is my message! Your work is my work! I know you still rocking with us and your voice will never be silenced, because to be absent from the body is to be present with the Most High! So now that you are at Peace don’t Rest… Keep leading… Keep Shining King! Cosmic Love My Brotha! 🙏🏾✊🏾
This isn’t a coincidence! Nipsey Hussle was working on a documentary that will narrate Dr. Sebi’s Trial in 1985. Dr. Sebi claimed that he could cure AIDS & was allegedly executed by way of U.S. Medical Corporations because his AIDS remedy would take away from their own profits. pic.twitter.com/rqrvaeSbAi
— Jared Sawyer Jr. (@JaredSawyerJr) April 1, 2019