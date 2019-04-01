As proven throughout history in America, whenever one of the descendants from the Africans brought to America present a form of a solution to the problems plaguing Black people in this country, they are immediately attacked and some have even had their lives taken from them in cold blood.

Many believe that this is the case of Nipsey Hussle, who was shot and killed in LA yesterday. Celebrities such as Nick Cannon and even St. Louis rap veteran Chingy are solid in their beliefs that Hussle, who was killed at age 33, had his life taken because of his unwavering work to uncover the work and the circumstances surrounding the death of world renowned natural healer Dr. Sebi in a tell a documentary.

See Chingy, Cannnon and others’ input on the untimely death of this Los Angeles King.