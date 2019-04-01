Pharrell has been a busy Renaissance Man as of late, going from putting together a new music festival to unveiling his official CHANEL collab in just the month of March. Thankfully Skateboard P hasn’t forgotten his streetwear roots with Billionaire Boys Club though, and is dropping something special with the brand to make sure you’ll have room to store all his upcoming capsule drops in.

The new limited edition BBC signature crates come in a neutral beige tone, and are big enough to work as storage as mentioned above or just for the look — these stack up pretty nice together if you plan on copping more than one. These are great for anyone that’s currently running out of bookshelf space or could use a quick & easy boost in room decor. Overall, you’d be surprised how far a few cool crates will go when talking interior design. They work well for moving, too; the boxes collapse for easy storage when not in use. The best part about getting these however will be the many ways of finding out how to utilize them. Go crate crazy!

The Billionaire Boys Club Signature Crates go on sale for $100 USD beginning this Thursday (April 4) at the NYC flagship store and online, including the European flagship store and accompanying web shop.