R. Kelly returned to court in Chicago today and his attorney, Steven Greenberg, has requested information on recently arrested opposing lawyer Michael Avenatti, specifically his relationship with Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx.

Foxx is under fire after the recent dismissal of Jussie Smollett with officials ranging from the mayor of Chicago, Rahm Emmanuel, to President of the United States, Donald Trump, requesting further investigation. TMZ states Greenberg would like to receive communications between Foxx and Avenatti, as the former received two sex tapes that are apart of the indictment against the “Ignition” singer.

In addition to the request for communications, legal counsel for Kelly have mentioned the extortion charges for Avenatti along with stating Foxx can “be influenced and wowed,” citing the Jussie Smollett recuse. Greenberg ultimately states Foxx’s charges against Kelly could be by manipulation by Avenatti.

The original request to travel, specifically to Dubai, has been withdrawn.