Whether this is real or fake, this person just put themselves in the most regrettable position they’ll ever be in their life.

Yesterday, an individual went on Instagram Live alleging to be the shooter in the killing of Nipsey Hussle yesterday in front of his store in broad daylight in Los Angeles.

Appearing on IG, allegedly with another rapper who doesn’t believe his claim, the young Black man goes on to say he shot Nipsey and he still had the gun in the seat. He goes on to say that he he shot the Victory Lap rapper moments after asking him the infamous, “where you from?”

This person has not been apprehended for questioning, but the streets and the authorities definitely have some questions for him.