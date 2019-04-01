In the wake of the recent, calculated killing of LA rapper/activist Nipsey Hussle, many are wondering how the murderer got away in broad daylight amid at least five video surveillance cameras in the area near the Marathon store on Slauson and Crenshaw. Now, the footage from at least one of the cameras is available.

From footage obtained by TMZ from a building near Marathon, a person wearing a red shirt entered the frame from an alleyway on the left side of the screen. You can’t see the actual shooting, however, you do see a victim collapse to the ground, which appears to be Nipsey and a group of people running from the scene.

It’s unclear if the gunman is one of those people running from the scene, but the person wearing the red shirt is not seen running from the scene.

The shooter is described only as a black male in his 20s, who reportedly escaped in a vehicle that was allegedly driven by a woman.

There was also reports of a rapper named “Gaston”, who chimed in on Cinco’s IG claiming to be the shooter in the killing of Nipsey Hussle, however, those allegations have yet to be proven.

