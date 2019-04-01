In February, it was reported that Bay Area rapper Willie Bo was shot and killed by the police while sleeping in his Mercedes Benz in a Taco Bell drive thru.

Six Vallejo Police officers shot the up and coming 20-year old rapper 25 times after one of the Taco Bell employees called 911 to report an unresponsive person sleeping in the fast food chain’s drive thru window.

He was killed after being shot in the face, throat, shoulders, chest, and arm. He ws pronounced dead on the scene. Body cam footage from the police can be seen below.

The VPD and the Solano County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident.