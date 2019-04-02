Fresh off the heels of the release of his Forever and a Day EP last month, August Alsina released a new song.

The singer put his own twist to Kehlani’s “Nunya” and talks about a past lover who didn’t know what she had until he was gone. “Putting on a show / ‘Cause you don’t want the world to know / That you lost a man who loved you all along,” he sings.

I gave you time to make me a priority / Put my feelings out there / You ignored it,” sings August, adding, “Ain’t nunya business to know who I’m with.” Fans ate it all up! But it’s not the song that made everyone go in a frenzy.

The lyric video to Alsina’s “Nunya” remix alludes to a sexual affair with Jada Pinkett Smith who is still very much married to Will Smith.

Fans began piecing the puzzle together because the name of the person who he’s texting in the video is Koren, and coincidentally, that’s Jada’s middle name. What really put the icing on the cake was at the end of the clip above, August Alsina sends a GIF of Jada to “Koren” in the midst of their back and forth.

Many fans are believing the 26-year-old singer did have an affair with the veteran actress because of how close they’ve grown. Alsina appeared on Red Table Talk and opened up about his struggles with addiction and how the Smiths helped him during his dark period.

What do you guys thinks?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vjRz7kD0b0U&feature=youtu.be