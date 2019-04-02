The woman who was identified as the getaway driver in the white four-door Chevy has admitted via phone to the LAPD that she was indeed the driver who aided the shooter make his exit from the brutal broad daylight killing of Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Media giant TMZ were able to track down the woman through a vehicle repair invoice for the white, 2016 Chevy Cruze from last year. Representatives said that they called the number and the woman answered. She confessed to driving Eric Holder to the scene and waiting in an alley as he went over to the Marathon clothing store.

She claims she did not know he was going to kill Hussle.

TheSource.com will update this story as it develops.