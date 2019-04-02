Although Nipsey Hussle was a Crenshaw native, he received love all the way from the East Coast.

Dave East took to Instagram Monday evening to announce the rapper’s vigil at Santos Party House in New York City and urged people to come out.

Many people came out Monday night to show their respects to the slain emcee including Mysonne the General.

Nipsey Hussle was gunned down in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon outside of his clothing store, The Marathon. The alleged suspect, Eric Holder, is wanted for the homicide of the Grammy-nominated rapper. He’s reportedly from Nip’s region and had a personal vendetta against the rapper following an incident in the store prior to the shooting.

The Source continues to mourn the loss of Nipsey Hussle who was a talented musician, tech savvy business man, dedicated community leader, and father. RIP.