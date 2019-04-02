We got a quick look last summer at these from Kanye himself via Twitter, and now it looks like the “Glow in the Dark” adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 might actually be a reality for a Spring/Summer 2019 release.

Coming by way of the usually-accurate folks at YEEZY MAFIA, this GITD version of the fan-favorite model in the series is fully decked out in neon green. The only place you won’t find the hue, which stretches from the Primeknit upper to the signature BOOST sole, is on the transparent mesh stripe. In the daytime, these look like a typical volt-inspired set of kicks. However, step into the dark and you see the entire shoe lights up, particularly with the sole which truly gives the colorway its name. Let’s hope that the planned orange iteration is still on the way as well.

Look out for the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 v2 “Glow-in-the-Dark” to arrive this summer, and we’ll keep you updated on official details as they come. Peep the preview in the meantime below:

Images: YEEZY MAFIA (@yeezymafia)