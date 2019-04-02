After officially joining Team Nike last year by debuting the Air Fear Of God 1, Jerry Lorenzo now gives us a take on the classic Air Raid silhouette, offering an updated version to spearhead his new Nike Air Fear of God SS19 collection.

JL’s iteration of the Air Raid is offered in three clean colorways, including black, “Sail” and a “Friends & Family” theme that combines both. The additional footwear option shown here is the Nike Air Fear of God Moc, a Moccasin-style silhouette that stands out for its ripstop construction. The performance qualities translate to the apparel side as well, which brings back the Nike Air Fear of God short and pant and adds a double-hooded sweatshirt and T-shirt. Overall, this can be seen as an extension of the inaugural drop, once again bringing out the best of FoG’s signature styling, Nike’s premium sportswear tech and a merge of two innovative imprints that’ve come together to mix things up in sportswear for our benefit.

Pick up Jerry Lorenzo’s Nike Air Fear of God Spring/Summer 2019 collection starting April 27. Peep the official campaign lookbook below, which features familiar faces and WNBA Chicago Sky player Diamond DeShields showing off the Air Fear of God Raid:



