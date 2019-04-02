Khalid announces that he will be going on tour with Clairo. The tour name is called Free Spirit.

Khalid is set to head out on June 20 in Phoenix, Arizona at the Gila River Arena and will travel to Dallas, Portland, Chicago, Washington, Toronto and many more. It will end on August 17 in Miami, Florida at American Airlines Arena.

This will be Khalid’s first tour in the United States that he is headlining. The “Talk” singer has released his recent single “Self” and that the countdown begins of the release of his forthcoming album Free Spirit.

As a celebration of the album that is coming soon, he released the tracklist that has special guest appearances from John Mayer and Safe. Peep the tracklist below and the tour dates.