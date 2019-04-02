KITH has been on a winning streak when it comes to collabs this year — Tommy Timbs in January, Versace for men & women for February, and a pair of adidas FYW S-97 colorways most recently in March — and now the month of April reveals a new capsule alongside Russell Athletic.

The staples of sportswear are included in this roundup, including pullover hoodies, shorts, crewnecks and a classic range of T-shirts. Where the capsule lacks in styles, it most certainly makes up for it in terms of color options, giving us an impressive 24 different hues to choose from. As the set incorporates a handful of logo styles, washes and detailing overall, the sum of every offering included actually pans out to be a 96-piece collection. From blues and greens and colors that fit somewhere in-between, KITH definitely just switched up the spectrum of spring style for the better.

Check for the KITH x Russell Athletic SS19 collection to arrive at KITH locations and online starting April 5. See just some of the options below:



Images: Justin Bridges / KITH