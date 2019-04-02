The Los Angeles Police Department has identified the suspect who is believed to be the shooter of Nipsey Hussle. The suspect’s name is Eric Holder and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Eric Holder is wanted for Homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle. He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze CA license plate 7RJD742. Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or this deadly shooting is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100 pic.twitter.com/3pX4fbezDs — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 2, 2019

Eric Holder reportedly has the street name “Shitty” and TMZ reveals Nipsey death was caused by gunshots to the head and torso. Providing more details, the shooting occurred after an argument occurred about Shitty allegedly being a snitch, causing the man to go get a gun and shoot Nipsey and kicking his body.

Holder currently is not in custody. This story will update as more details become available.