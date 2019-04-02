With the release of Black Panther and US, both critically acclaimed and commercially successful films, Academy award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o is more popular than ever. Now the 12 Years A Slave actress has authored a children’s book entitled Sulwe to add her growing resume. Sulwe is illustrated by Vashti Harrison.

Nyong’o took to Twitter to announce the exciting news. “I wrote a book called #Sulwe! This is the cover, illustrated by @VashtiHarrison! Available for pre-order now & out Oct 1 ➡️https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Sulwe/Lupita-Nyongo/9781534425361 … I wrote Sulwe to inspire children (and everyone really!) to love the skin they are in & to see the beauty that radiates from within.”

I wrote a book called #Sulwe! This is the cover, illustrated by @VashtiHarrison! Available for pre-order now & out Oct 1 ➡️https://t.co/O04OLMf5XX

I wrote Sulwe to inspire children (and everyone really!) to love the skin they are in & to see the beauty that radiates from within. pic.twitter.com/z0gpC2neOX — Lupita Nyong’o (@Lupita_Nyongo) April 1, 2019

A description for the book: “From Academy Award–winning actress Lupita Nyong’o comes a powerful, moving picture book about colorism, self-esteem, and learning that true beauty comes from within. Sulwe has skin the color of midnight. She is darker than everyone in her family. She is darker than anyone in her school. Sulwe just wants to be beautiful and bright, like her mother and sister. Then a magical journey in the night sky opens her eyes and changes everything. In this stunning debut picture book, actress Lupita Nyong’o creates a whimsical and heartwarming story to inspire children to see their own unique beauty.

The title of the book is a word from Nyong’o’s native language, Luo, which translates to “star” in English.

Be sure to pick up a copy of this beautiful story on Oct 1!0817009053702?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>April 1, 2019