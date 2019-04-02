Rebellious rapper and rising actor, Machine Gun Kelly (EST 19XX/Bad Boy/Interscope Records) will continue to blaze through 2019 as he prepares to embark on The Hotel Diablo World Tour, in support of his duly titled forthcoming album.

The Cleveland artist will travel through the States, beginning in Cincinnati, OH on May 31st before concluding in Los Angeles, CA on June 30th. MGK will break for his annual EST Fest on August 2nd and 3rd in Butler, OH before traveling overseas for the tour’s European leg. Sure to be incorporated into his set are tracks from his fall EP, Binge. The eight-track project featured the tracks “Lately” and “LOCO” and spawned a pair of haunting visuals. Tickets for The Hotel Diablo Tour will go on sale April 5th, with local and Citi pre-sales available on April 4th.

The tour announcement comes at an exciting time for MGK, who recently made headlines for his appearance as Tommy Lee in Netflix’s Motley Crue biopic, The Dirt. The rapper also collaborated with the Motley Crue for the soundtrack’s title track, “The Dirt (Est. 1981).” Continuing to establish his presence as a bona fide actor, MGK appeared as part of the ensemble cast for Netflix’s 2018 hit, Bird Box, starring Sandra Bullock.

The Hotel Diablo World Tour

May 10, 2019 Rockingham, NC

May 31, 2019 Cincinnati, OH

June 1, 2019 Detroit, MI

June 2, 2019 Pittsburgh, PA

June 4, 2019 Philadelphia, PA

June 6, 2019 Washington, DC

June 7, 2019 Worcester, MA

June 8, 2019 New York, NY

June 9, 2019 Sayreville, NJ

June 11, 2019 Chicago, IL

June 12, 2019 St. Paul, MN

June 14, 2019 Kansas City, MO

June 15, 2019 Dallas, TX

June 16, 2019 Houston, TX

June 18, 2019 Phoenix, AZ

June 19, 2019 Anaheim, CA

June 21, 2019 Heber City, UT

June 22, 2019 Denver, CO

June 24, 2019 Boise, ID

June 25, 2019 Seattle, WA

June 26, 2019 Portland, OR

June 28, 2019 San Francisco, CA

June 29, 2019 Las Vegas, NV

June 30, 2019 Los Angeles, CA

Aug 2, 2019 Butler, OH – EST FEST

Aug 3, 2019 Butler, OH – EST FEST

Aug 16, 2019 Osaka, JP

Aug 17, 2019 Tokyo, JP

Aug 23, 2019 Leeds, UK

Aug 25, 2019 Reading, UK

Aug 26, 2019 Glasgow, UK

Aug 27, 2019 Manchester, UK

Aug 28, 2019 Bristol, UK

Aug 30, 2019 Birmingham, UK

Aug 31, 2019 London, UK

Sept 1, 2019 Paris, FR

Sept 3, 2019 Brussels, BE

Sept 4, 2019 Amsterdam, NL

Sept 5, 2019 Cologne, DE

Sept 7, 2019 Zurich, CH

Sept 8, 2019 Milan, IT

Sept 9, 2019 Prague, CZ

Sept 11, 2019 Warsaw, PL

Sept 12, 2019 Berlin, DE

Sept 13, 2019 Hamburg, DE

Sept 15, 2019 Copenhagen, DK

Sept 16, 2019 Oslo, NO

Sept 17, 2019 Stockholm, SE

Sept 19, 2019 Helsinki, FI

Sept 21, 2019 St. Petersburg, RU

Sept 22, 2019 Moscow, RU