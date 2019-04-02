The hugely anticipated Avengers: Endgame is now only a few weeks from release, and a new “special look” teaser trailer has been released. Despite running for less than a minute total, it’s packed with new footage and gives us the best idea yet of what to expect from the movie.

“It’s not about how much we lost, it’s about how much we have left.” Tickets are now available for Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame, in theaters April 26: https://t.co/93jQYXAc6I pic.twitter.com/NUKzNaIJhO — The Avengers (@Avengers) April 2, 2019

The teaser shows that the remaining heroes will come together to confront Thanos. It certainly doesn’t look like it’s going to be an easy mission but the remaining heroes look determined. We also get a few more glimpses of Captain Marvel, as well as Tony having apparently made it back to Earth, where he reunites with Pepper Potts.

This trailer’s release coincides with another bit of notable news: Tickets are now on sale for the movie. That also confirms that the film’s run time will be three hours and two minutes long, making it–as expected–the longest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date.

Notably, this time we don’t get another look at those white uniform suits that made such a stir last time. And we also don’t get any hints about what kind of plan the Avengers have beyond simply going after Thanos. That is certainly on purpose — despite all we’ve seen of “Avengers: Endgame” so far, we still really do not have any idea where it’s gonna go or how crazy it’s gonna get.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.