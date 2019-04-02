Nick Cannon has stepped up and offered to help finish Dr. Sebi documentary that Nipsey Hussle was working on amongst his death. On Sunday afternoon, Hussle was shot and killed in front of his store The Marathon in California. We are still mourning from the loss of the Crenshaw rapper.
Dr. Sebi helped cure AIDS and many people didn’t know his story, so the Victory Lap rapper wanted to share to his community and provide to his people about the information. We will always remember the Grammy-nominated artist as a philanthropist, entrepreneur, and motivation to his fans that you can do anything to set your mind to. Cannon post small clips of Sebi documentary that needed to be attended to. Nick remembered Nipsey smiling from ear to ear. When he posted a photo of himself and Nipsey, he promised he would help out with the documentary.
View this post on Instagram
And the Lord said, “Job well done my son..” @nipseyhussle King this is how I want to remember you! Laughing! Smiling! I ain’t slept yet, thinking about our conversations! Real ones from a real one! And I’m gonna say this only for the real ones to recognize. Where you left off, we gonna carry one! It’s a MARATHON, so I’m picking up the baton! Because they can’t kill us all! Spiritual Warfare is REAL and in full effect. And now your Spirit is protecting your community eternally! Your words, your steps, your walk always was and always will be SOLID! Now, Your message is my message! Your work is my work! I know you still rocking with us and your voice will never be silenced, because to be absent from the body is to be present with the Most High! So now that you are at Peace don’t Rest… Keep leading… Keep Shining King! Cosmic Love My Brotha! 🙏🏾✊🏾