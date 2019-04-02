According to recent confirmed reports, a person matching the description of Eric Holder, the suspect in the assassination-style murder of Nipsey Hussle, was recently apprehended in Los Angeles.

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept. confirmed that they arrested the individual in the 9000 block of Artesia Blvd in the L.A. suburb of Bellflower.

I don’t know how true this is but I think they got Eric holder bitch ass in custody! pic.twitter.com/leWngydNZb — Millionaire Murda💰 (@Murdaiish1) April 2, 2019

As it has been revealed, the beef between Holder and Hussle is larger that what some have chalked up L.A. gang rivalry, but those close to Hussle camp say that it’s so deep, Holder was even aimed at on Hussle’s Blue Laces 2 mixtape.

Eric Holder aka “Shitty”, was immediatley named as a suspect in the murder when surveillance footage became readily available to authorities.

Holder is currently being detained and is awaiting a positive ID from the LAPD.