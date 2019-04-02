While many recognize Virgil Abloh as one of the biggest forces in the fashion industry right now, his Ghanaian ethnicity plays a bigger part in telling his personal background story and the people who he considers friends. Take his close relationship with veteran South African DJ Black Coffee for example, which comes full circle in a new SS19 capsule collection.

Abloh and the mixmaster, also known as Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo, created this capsule as an obvious ode to Africa, which is apparent through the black, yellow and green color scheme of the set and even more visible with a denim jacket that incorporates a silhouette motif of the Africa continent. Other items in this offering include a sweatshirt, two tees and a couple of caps that all utilize OFF-WHITE™’s updated circular “OFF” branding. West Africa is truly celebrated in this short-yet-sweet drop, and just proves even more why Louis Vuitton got it right when deciding on a suitable menswear director.

Pick up the “OFF-WHITE™ c/o Black Coffee” capsule collection right now online. More pics below: