Porsha Williams has been a fixture on T.V. as a reality star. She has starred on the television series The Real Housewives of Atlanta since its fifth season in 2012 and Dish Nation since its second season in 2013 and finished in eighth place on The New Celebrity Apprentice in 2017. But after appearing on other shows, the brand-new mom will star in her own network program. Williams has landed her own Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) spin-off special and she took to Instagram Thursday to announce the news of her latest television venture.

Williams wrote, “You asked @BravoTV answer!! “Porsha’s Having A Baby” Special Premieres April 28 Sun 8/7 c After #Rhoa 3Part reunion.”

She was ecstatic about her new show and did forget to thank her fans for their continuous support. She wrote, “I love you #TeamPorsha to the moon and back.”

In the latest spin-off of the hugely successful Real Housewives of Atlanta, the special chronicles Williams as she prepares for the birth her daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley, her impending nuptials with fiancé Dennis McKinley, and all ups and downs with family and friends.

The couple celebrated the birth of their daughter last week and they shared pictures their healthy, beautiful baby girl for the first time in another Instagram post-Thursday.

Congratulations to Porsha on the birth of her daughter and the launch of her new show.