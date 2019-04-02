After revving things up with a Ferrari-inspired colorway for the CELL Venom, PUMA is now giving the silhouette a more tonal makeover with a red iteration arriving just in time for spring.

Officially deemed “Ribbon Red,” this version of the revamped classic sneaker keeps the mesh, suede and leather combo on the upper intact. The hue takes over the entire model — eyelets, tongue branding and inner cushioned lining all included — and the only place where you’ll find even a spot of switch-up is on the heel via the white embroidered “e” in “CELL” on the heel. Muted-out kicks always carry a statement, and using all red definitely says that you’re ready for a fire-hot season on all levels. Agreed!

Shop the PUMA Cell Venom “Ribbon Red” right now for $120 USD at select retailers and online. Take a closer look below: