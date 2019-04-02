Queen Latifah is busy! Not only will she be appearing in her next project a teen comedy movie title Paper Chase through her but the Queen will also be producing it through production company Flavor Unit.

Paper Chase was created by writers Angela Tucker and Lauren Domino. Tucker (All Styles) will direct it while Domino will produce and Loretha Jones will executive produce.”

The movie will focus on a teen named Alicia who is gearing up to leave her hometown of New Orleans to attend college at Kensington Unversity in Atlanta. Like most kids who have the dream of going to college, Alicia can’t afford it so to show their support of her pursing another level of education her mother and best friend throws her a party to raise funds for school.

In a statement to Variety, Latifah says “Shakim and I have known Van forever and we’re thrilled to collaborate with him and his team,” “This film is exactly what we love to do, make fun and energetic projects that audiences have a blast going to see. Lauren Domino and Angela Tucker are such great talents and we can’t wait to get started.”

The film is still in early development. No cast information is available at this time.