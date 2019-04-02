It’s been a tough few days for the Hip-Hop community.

Athletes, Entertainers, and Fans all joined together on social media to mourn the passing of Hussle. The L.A Clippers got in on the action by giving a tribute to Nipsey Hussle before their game against the Memphis Grizzlies hours after his passing. They put up photos of him on the jumbotron and blasted his music throughout the arena. A class act gesture for the hometown hero.

Rest in peace, Nipsey Hussle. pic.twitter.com/SgxhQ16Zi9 — x – LA Clippers (@LAClippers) April 1, 2019

The LA Clippers started and ended the night with impromptu tributes to Nipsey Hussle. It was a gesture that meant the world to both his fans and to the players. Numerous players on the Clippers roster were friends with Hussle, including Montrezl Harrell, Wilson Chandler, and Lou Williams.

Montrezl Harrell requested that the #Clippers honor Nipsey Hussle tonight. Nipsey's life and death deeply affected Harrell: "We really gotta come together as people and stop promoting this violence. There's a better way to go." pic.twitter.com/eTCj3TXhZS — Farbod Esnaashari ✪ (@Farbod_E) April 1, 2019

The mark of a successful life is knowing you left the world a better place, that your life had a positive impact on others. Hussle’s life resonates with NBA players because the things he did, are the things they wish to do; rise up from nothing, inspire others, and help others rise from the ashes.