The 2019 Made in America festival will be headlined by the duo of Travis Scott and Cardi B.

The 2019 festival will return to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and will also bring juice WRLD, James Blake, Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals, Kodak Black, Blueface and more to the stage on August 31 and September 1.

Additional performances will come from Da Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Kaytranada and more.

Check out the full line up below and cop your tickets here.