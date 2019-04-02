[WATCH] Video Of Nipsey Hussle Murder Shows Him Being Kicked In The Head After Being Shot

In exclusive footage from TheBlast.com, surveillance footage shows the apparent shooter kicking LA rapper Nipsey Hussle in the head after firing the fatal shots that ultimately took his life.

In this surveillance footage captured from an adjacent business, a man can be seen approaching two men from behind, then raise his hand to apparently shoot them. Both men fall, with one of the men wearing a white cap, which is reportedly the fallen rapper. As Hussle appears to raise his hand in defense of the shots, the apparent shooter lets off multiple rounds and kicks Hussle in the head before running through the parking lot to flee.

The footage for the business cam be seen HERE.

As reported, a suspect has been named in the killing of the Victory Lap emcee and a warrant has been issued for his arrest as countless vigils continue on around the country in Hussle’s name.