50 Cent Sells His Connecticut Mansion After Being on Market for 12 Years

50 Cent Sells His Connecticut Mansion After Being on Market for 12 Years

After 12 long years of being on the market, rap superstar and television mogul 50 Cent has finally sold his massive mansion in Connecticut. He purchased the home from boxing icon Mike Tyson in 2003 for 4.1million dollars.

50, whose government name is Curtis Jackson, had trouble to find a buyer from the mammoth 50+ room mansion for over a decade. For years, 50 kept dropping the price of the mansion from the original asking price of $18 million dollars.

The home was most recently listed for $4.995 million with Million Dollar Listing New York star Fredrik Eklund of Douglas Elliman. It had also previously been listed for rent at $100,000 per month.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the “In Da Club” rapper sold the home for $2.9 million, which is approximately 84 percent less than the original listing price. Jennifer Leahy of Douglas Elliman brokered the sale.

Although 50 is known for being an astute businessman, even couldn’t figure out how not to take a loss on this deal. A spokesperson for 50 Cent reportedly told WSJ that the proceeds of the sale would be donated to the G-Unity Foundation Inc., his charity that is dedicated to providing grants to nonprofit organizations that focus on improving the quality of life for low-income and underprivileged communities.

According to the listing, the luxurious home includes 19 bedrooms, 25 bathrooms, an indoor pool and hot tub, and a “substantial” night club, according to the listing. Multiple game rooms, a green-screen room, a recording studio, a full gym, and a home theater can also be found in the 50,000-square-foot structure.

The buyer of the opulent mansion was not disclosed.