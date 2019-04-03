During its five year run, Empire is known for being an intense family drama. The show centers on the Hip-Hop music and entertainment company, Empire Entertainment, and all the tensions that exist between the members of the founders’ family. In season five, Cookie and Lucious Lyons have been trying to pick up the pieces after losing Empire Entertainment. With tragedies, sex, drugs, and Hip-Hop, every episode is full of sparks.

But Empire has been a platform for Hip-Hop artists and other acclaimed actors to make appearances on Fox’s hit show. This week episode features Hip-Hop media personality Angie Martinez and acclaimed actor Wood Harris navigating their way through all of the drama of the Lyons family.

According to the description of the latest episode, when Empire launches its national tour in Philly, things heat up and egos clash. Jamal and Kai’s relationship gets complicated and Treasure has an embarrassing mishap on stage. Cookie tries to grapple with her feelings for Damon (guest star Wood Harris), while the Feds start investigating Empire.

With all of the drama that surrounds the Lyons family, the newest episode is sure to leave the audiences on the edge of there seats.

Here’s a clip of the upcoming episode here.