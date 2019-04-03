The classic BAPESTA sneaker made a brief comeback earlier this year with a Shark-themed pair that dropped back in January. Now, A Bathing Ape is showing the model even more love with a three-peat deal of Spring/Summer 2019 colorways.

The patent leather color options in this roundup include a standout orange/navy combo that might remind you of NYC sports, a red, green and white option that could make for a fresh Italian flag theme, and finally a neutral grey/brown version that incorporates a toe box and STA branding in a light Tiffany blue-inspired hue. All three options make for great early 2000s throwback sneaker steez, especially now that the weather is finally making it possible to pull out your heat.

Get the new SS19 BAPESTA colorways starting this Saturday (April 6) at official A Bathing Ape retailers and online. More pics below: