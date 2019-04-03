After passing away last month to much fanfare, it has now been revealed that late battle rapper Tech 9 was facing some really serious charges at the time of his death.

According to court documents from the Court of Common Pleas in the City of Philadelphia, Tech was arrested on January 5 in Philadelphia and charged with possession of child pornography, indecent assault, indecent exposure and corruption of minors.

Tech, whose given name is Akhiym Mickens, was due in court for arraignment on the date of his death. The court docket below shows the complete list of charges against the late battle rapper.

According to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, Mickens cause death is undetermined and is still under investigation.