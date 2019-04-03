A stylish pair of sunnies is all that’s needed to elevate anyone’s Spring 2019 style, and Kim Kardashian (West) is debuting her first collection of sunglasses in collaboration with Berlin-based eyewear retailer Carolina Lemke.

The premiere collection consists of seven styles — six more are expected to launched at a later date this season — with designs that go from the big & bulky Nirvana and Matrix-esque Dusk to the futuristic wraparound Tempest and runner-inspired Rider frame. Rounding out the initial drop is the Sahara, an asymmetrical design with angular structure, the 2000s-inspired Chaotix and the oval-shaped Indra that will seriously bring out your inner Tomb Raider. With the affordable price point and unisex appeal, KKW gets major props for blessing us all with a fly range of frames.

Shop the Carolina Lemke x Kim Kardashian West Collection, with each frame going for $90 USD, right now online. See Kim and a bunch of her doubles modeling the new frames below:



Images: Carolina Lemke