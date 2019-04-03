The first look at Vans’ tribute collection to David Bowie was a treat in itself for fans of the deceased pop legend, and now it looks like there will be even more included in the capsule — apparel, headwear and even more footwear will now be included.

The initial preview revealed Bowie-fied versions of the Slip-On 47 V DX, Era, Old Skool and Sk8-Hi silhouettes, each designed to look like a specific album in the glam rock icon’s career. Joining the footwear portion is another Sk8-Hi decked out in all red, both a nod to Bowie’s signature fire-red hairstyle and more specifically the 1977 Low album cover, and an all-black classic Slip-On that takes direct cues from his final album, ★, released on his 69th birthday and just two days before his death on January 10, 2016. On the apparel side, Vans’ signature skate-themed essentials are included — a long-sleeved shirt, pair of tees and two caps are offered — with each incorporating graphic motifs from the Ziggy Stardust/Aladdin Sane era. The attention paid to detail is where this tribute collection shines the most, completely capturing the vibrant and “off the wall” style that David himself embodied throughout his eclectic career. Rock on!

Check for the Vans x David Bowie collection to drop this Friday (April 5) at select Vans stores and online. More pics below:



Images: Vans