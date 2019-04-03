Todd Phillips officially released the first poster for the upcoming Joker movie, promising a teaser trailer sometime this week.

Phillips posted the image on his Instagram, along with the caption “Teaser trailer tomorrow.” The poster itself features Joaquin Phoenix in the iconic role, with his head held up and his face smeared with blood. While not much detail is shown, it does come with the tagline “Put on a Happy Face.”

The Joker origin movie – not to be confused with the Jared Leto film of the same name, which looks to have been put on hold – is the first in a series of DC-based movies that are independent of the shared DC Extended Universe. It tells the story of the Joker (Phoenix) as a failed stand-up comedian who becomes a psychopathic criminal mastermind after going insane.

Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, and Marc Maron star in the film.

Joker hits theaters on October 4th.