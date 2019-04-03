On this day in 1961, comedian, actor, writer, singer, producer, and director Edward Regan Murphy was born in Brooklyn, New York. Murphy grew up in Roosevelt, Long Island and was a regular with his comedy at local youth centers, bars, and his Roosevelt High School auditorium.

It wasn’t long after that the comedian’s talent landed him on Comic Strip and eventually Saturday Night Live in 1980, the same year that Hip Hop first appeared on SNL with the Funky Four Plus One More. Eddie’s funny antics, hilarious impersonations, and signature laugh earned him numerous legendary silver screen roles, including his own stand-up starring roles like Delirious and Raw. Other iconic flicks include 48 Hrs.(1 & 2), Beverly Hills Cop trilogy, Dr. Dolittle, Nutty Professor and scores of others.

Not to mention that Murphy is a talented singer, performing beside the likes of Stevie Wonder and Michael Jackson while recording songs with legends such as Rick James and Snoop Dogg.

TheSource.com would like to wish this legend of comedy and entertainment a wonderful birthday today and many more to come!