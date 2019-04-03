The murder of Nipsey Hussle has rocked various communities. His spirit was felt beyond Hip-Hop and his home community, evident by the various tributes from the basketball world. NBA Champion J.R. Smith is known for passionately adding to his collection of tattoos, his latest is an image of Nipsey Hussle.

The Cleveland Cavaliers swingman shared an image of the Victory Lap rapper on Instagram with the caption “#LONGLIVENIP @nipseyhussle”.

View this post on Instagram #LONGLIVENIP @nipseyhussle A post shared by JR Smith (@teamswish) on Apr 3, 2019 at 4:39am PDT

J.R. is joined in tribute by Russell Westbrook who put up a 20-20-20 game to honor his friend. Tributes have also hit social media from LeBron James, Baron Davis and more.